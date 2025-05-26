Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 26, 2025
EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anita Anand discuss ties in 1st call

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand through a telephonic conversation and discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar wished the Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs a very successful tenure. Meanwhile, the Canadian Minister, in her social media post, thanked Dr. Jaishankar for the productive discussion on strengthening bilateral ties, deepening economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. Anita Anand was appointed Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs earlier this month in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, almost two weeks after his Liberal Party won the parliamentary elections

