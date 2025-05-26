An all-party delegation interact with think-tanks in Seoul, South Korea

Expose Pakistan’s nefarious designs

India continued to expose Pakistan’s nefarious design globally to support terrorism with multi-party delegations visiting various countries and spreading New Delhi’s message of zero tolerance against the menace.

An all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha today held interaction with think-tanks in Seoul, South Korea and highlighted that sponsoring terrorism has been the state policy of Pakistan for the last 40 years, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack. He added that the UNSC, the world should unite to fight against terrorism.

Mr. Sanjay led a delegation that also met Yun Ho-Jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Prime Minister of Guyana Brig (Retd.) Mark Anthony Phillips attended the 59th Independence Day celebration in Guyana at Albion Sports Complex in Berbice. After meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Tharoor told media that India-Guyana relation always goes beyond the main purpose of the visit because there is a much larger scope of cooperation between the two countries. Mr. Tharoor led a delegation that also met the Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo and said that the Vice President has shown a tremendous amount of understanding for India’s position on the current events with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister of Guyana said his country condemns any act of terrorism, and every nation and people have the right to exist peacefully in their own country.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of a multi-party delegation visiting Bahrain, said that they told the Bahrain government that the efforts being made to destabilise India are not right. He added that it is neither good for South Asia nor for the region. Another all-party delegation led by NCP(SCP) MP, Supriya Sule, held a meeting with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and conveyed India’s perspectives on Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor as well as India’s national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism. During the meeting, Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar’s solidarity with India and its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity. Supriya Sule led group also met Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council and other Qatari MPs in Doha, taking India’s strong message against terrorism. Meanwhile, the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has reached Slovenia. Another delegation of eminent Parliamentarians and a distinguished former diplomat, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Paris today to convey India’s strong and clear stance against terrorism in France.