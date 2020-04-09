2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2020 04:15:48      انڈین آواز
It is unfair to take advance bookings by private carriers during lockdown: CAPA

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

Concerned over Indian carriers which are taking bookings for travel on domestic flight, Global civil aviation consultancy, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) today said allowing domestic airlines to take advance bookings from April 15 is “unfair” to consumers, as the government is yet to take a call on lifting the nationwide lockdown.

However, Air India has stopped selling tickets for domestic and international flights till this month-end.

CAPA said passengers are not beingbprocessed which is causing losses to passengers. CAPA said
airlines are deliberately forcing customers to accept credit vouchers with around a year validity.

In the ongoing lockdown period, India’s Civil Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is allowing only special flights for
medical evacuation flights and besides other’s carrying cargo, medical equipment across the country.

CAPA said the government must ensure only allow reopening of the bookings in sectors which would be operated by Indian carriers during transition and not the entire network.

Most airlines, including domestic players, have refused to refund customers whose flights were either cancelled due to the 21-day lockdown and overseas flights.

India has eight scheduled carriers, which includes Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India, Alliance Air.
and Air India Express.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

