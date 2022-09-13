It is time for multilateral institutions to make relevant in post-pandemic world: Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that it is time for multilateral institutions like World Bank and International Monetary Fund to make themselves relevant in the post-pandemic world. She also said, there is a need for debate over freebies.

The Minister was speaking at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.

Addressing the gathering at the Delhi School of Economics in New Delhi, the Finance Minister said, there is a strong case for setting up of Fiscal Council as recommended in the book to further strengthen the fiscal discipline. Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University Prof. Yogesh Singh and other senior dignitaries were also present during the event.