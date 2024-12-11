It is responsibility of Government to run Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today said that it was the responsibility of the Government to run the Parliament and his party was in favour of smooth conduct of the House.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament, Mr Gandhi said his party wants debate and discussion on the constitution which is scheduled on the 13th of month. On the ruckus in Parliament, BJP MP and party spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, the main reason for the disruption is that INDIA block has lost confidence in Congress and there have been attempts to cover it.

He alleged that the No-Confidence motion brought against Rajya Sabha Chairman is part of that coverup by Congress party.