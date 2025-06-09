Health Minister Nadda Launches FSSAI’s ‘Stop Obesity’ Campaign on World Food Safety Day

AMN / HEALTH DESK

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) “Stop Obesity” campaign on World Food Safety Day 2025. The event, themed “Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy,” was held at Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) and highlighted the urgent need to address obesity and related non-communicable diseases through food safety and nutrition.

Under the Eat Right India programme, the campaign aims to raise nationwide awareness about the dangers of obesity and promote healthier eating habits. Nadda cited the ICMR–India Diabetes (INDIAB) study, revealing a sharp increase in obesity—39.6% in urban areas and 23.1% in rural India between 2008 and 2020. He warned that if the trend continues, one-third of India’s population could be obese by 2050.

Highlighting the link between a healthy nation and economic progress, Nadda stressed the importance of balanced diets, traditional foods like millets, and reduced oil consumption, supporting the Prime Minister’s goal to cut oil use by 10%. He also emphasized protecting children from unhealthy food marketing and educating them early on to develop healthy food habits.

The campaign’s outreach is inclusive, featuring communication materials in regional languages and sign language, and utilizing FM radio, railway announcements, and digital media. A promotional video featuring celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was unveiled to boost engagement.

Additionally, Nadda launched the “Eat Right Activity Book” for schoolchildren as part of the Eat Right School initiative, encouraging learning about food safety and nutrition through interactive activities.

He applauded FSSAI’s innovative “Sugar and Oil Boards” that visually alert people to hidden sugars and fats in foods and recommended adding calorie information and integrating food safety education into school curricula to further strengthen public awareness.