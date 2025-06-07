WHO Chief Meets India’s Top Official in Geneva, Lauds India’s Global Health Leadership

Geneva

On the sidelines of the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a high-level meeting with PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss ongoing and future collaboration between India and the WHO.

The dialogue highlighted India’s growing role in shaping global health policy, particularly its contributions to public health, digital health innovation, and traditional medicine.

India-WHO Partnership in Traditional Medicine Spotlighted

A key focus of the meeting was the continued development of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat—a pioneering institution that aims to integrate evidence-based traditional practices into modern healthcare. Dr. Tedros expressed appreciation for India’s support in establishing this global hub, which has already emerged as a leading center for research, capacity building, and policy dialogue on traditional healing systems.

Praise for India’s Pandemic Response and Health Initiatives

Dr. Tedros acknowledged India’s leadership in global health governance, particularly in supporting the Pandemic Accord, a proposed international treaty aimed at improving pandemic preparedness and response. He also thanked India for backing the proposal to enhance assessed contributions—the mandatory funding from member states that supports WHO’s core work.

The WHO Chief further commended India’s transformational strides in healthcare, citing landmark initiatives such as:

Ayushman Bharat , the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, which has expanded access to quality healthcare for millions;

, the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, which has expanded access to quality healthcare for millions; Robust investments in healthcare infrastructure and digital health systems, which have streamlined service delivery and improved health outcomes across the country.

Strengthening Global Health through Cooperation

PK Mishra reiterated India’s commitment to deepening its engagement with WHO, both in traditional and modern health domains. He highlighted the Modi government’s approach to “One Earth, One Health”, which emphasizes integrated, people-centric, and equitable health systems.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen coordination on global health priorities, from universal health coverage to emergency preparedness, and to continue India’s role as a responsible, proactive voice in global health diplomacy.

Conclusion: A Growing Partnership for Global Wellbeing

The high-level exchange in Geneva underscores the deepening collaboration between India and WHO at a time when global health systems face unprecedented challenges. India’s efforts—spanning from traditional medicine to digital health and pandemic response—are increasingly shaping the contours of international health cooperation.