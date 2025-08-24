Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ISRO’s Geo-Portal to Aid Farmers with Weather & Crop Planning: Agriculture Minister 

Aug 24, 2025
ISRO’s Geo-Portal to Aid Farmers with Weather & Crop Planning: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed a geo-portal that provides accurate information on droughts, rainfall, weather, and other parameters, helping farmers plan their crops more effectively.

Addressing the session of the National Space Day celebration virtually in New Delhi on Saturday, he commended Indian space scientists for their contributions in supporting farmers. Highlighting satellite-based remote sensing, the minister added that the government now receives precise data on crop losses. Mr Chouhan said that this technology enables accurate compensation to farmers under the Fasal Bima Yojana. He also mentioned that Indian scientists are working on new technology that can detect crop pests simply by analysing photographs of the crops. The Minister also emphasised that space science aids in timely warnings during rising temperatures, storms, or droughts, helping in disaster management and crop protection. 

