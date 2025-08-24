Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

 Afghanistan to Appoint Transport Attaches in Regional Countries to Boost Trade, Services

Aug 24, 2025

AMN

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has announced plans to appoint new transport attaches in neighbouring and regional countries to facilitate trade and provide better services for Afghan citizens. Afghanistan relies heavily on road transport through neighbouring states for its imports and exports. Trade corridors and other regional agreements are seen as crucial for connecting Afghan traders to global markets.


The new transport attaches are announced for Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in an effort to ease transit challenges, boost exports, and expand access to international markets.  

