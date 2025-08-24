India and Australia Push Forward 11th Round of CECA Talks, Eye Early Conclusion of Trade Pact

By Andalib Akhter

The 11th round of negotiations on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA) concluded in New Delhi on August 23, 2025, marking another crucial step toward cementing a stronger bilateral trade and economic partnership.

Spanning nearly a week (18–23 August), the talks built on progress achieved in earlier rounds and intersessional engagements, addressing a wide spectrum of issues. Negotiators discussed trade in goods and services, mobility, digital trade, rules of origin, legal and institutional frameworks, as well as cross-cutting areas such as environment, labour, and gender equality. Officials indicated that the dialogue helped both sides inch closer to convergence on outstanding provisions.

Reaffirming their commitment, India and Australia stressed that the CECA must deliver meaningful benefits, balanced outcomes, and expanded opportunities for businesses and citizens in both nations. To maintain momentum, the partners agreed to continue their discussions through virtual intersessional meetings in the coming months.

The renewed thrust also signals both nations’ determination to conclude the CECA at the earliest. India, which has been steadily expanding its global trade footprint through multiple bilateral and multilateral agreements, views the CECA as pivotal in advancing its national priorities while aligning with global aspirations.

Observers note that beyond tariff cuts and market access, the agreement is expected to define a future-ready framework for digital trade, sustainable practices, and inclusive growth, giving the India-Australia partnership a stronger strategic and economic edge.