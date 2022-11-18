ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The rocket reached an altitude of 89.5 km with three payloads weighing a total of 83 kilogram.

The rocket safely splashed in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at around 115 km after the lift-off from Sriharikota. Praram, the mission of the rocket has the payloads from Space Kidz India, Bazoomq Armenia and N-Space Tech India and are equipped with sensors for the measurement of acceleration, pressure and others.

Speaking after the launch Union Minister of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it was a new beginning for India’s space program. He said that this was a major step ion creating India’s own space ecosystem.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging new missions in Space, Dr.Singh told that India is fast emerging as a frontline Nation in space.

Pawan Kumar Chowdhury, One of the founder of Sky root,a start up in Space technology said that the vehicle reached the space altitude of 89.5 kms and completed the required mission objective.

Dr.Srimathy Kesan, the founder of Space kids whose payload is funsat told exclusively to AIR that it was a momentous occasion.

The mood in the viewing gallery including Minister Jitendra Singh was exuberant as the mission was accomplished. Students, Scientists and business associates of the Skyroot aerospace private limited expressed happiness at the success of the first private venture.

The rocket requires minimal range infrastructure and can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site. Today’s mission is the result of the MOU signed between the Skyroot agency and ISRO.

Vikram series is named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Industry.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated ISRO and IN-SPACe for country’s first-ever private launch of Vikram Suborbital rocket.