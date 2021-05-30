Israel’s minister in Egypt in a bid to sustain cease-fire

WEB DESK

Israel’s foreign minister visited Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday in a bid to reinforce a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas.

Egypt played pivotal role in brokering an end to the 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas that killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, earlier this month.

The outbreak of fighting also caused widespread destruction in the impoverished Palestinian territory.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted ahead of his meeting with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry that it was “the first formal visit of an Israeli FM [foreign minister] in 13 years” to Egypt.

Shoukry stressed the need to refrain from all practices that lead to escalation, especially in the Palestinian territories, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement following the talks.

Cairo called on Israel to consider the particular sensitivity associated with east Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian holy sites, the statement added.

Shoukry also reiterated Egypt’s position on a two-state solution as “the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.”