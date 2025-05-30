Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel approves 22 new settlements in West Bank

May 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli government today approved 22 new settlements in the West Bank, launching the largest settlement expansion in decades. Defense Minister Israel Katz said many of the settlements already exist as unauthorized outposts but will now be legalized under Israeli law. The issue remains one of the core points of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to media reports, since Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, it has established roughly 160 settlements, now home to about 700,000 Israelis.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shoot me, Bury me here’: Hasina’s final defiance before she fled Bangladesh

May 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US imposes visa restrictions on foreign officials censoring American citizens

May 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump administration to aggressively revoke visas of Chinese students

May 30, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Any engagement with Pakistan needs to be bilateral: MEA 

30 May 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Literary Conference begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre 

30 May 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Patna airport; holds road show

30 May 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shoot me, Bury me here’: Hasina’s final defiance before she fled Bangladesh

30 May 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!