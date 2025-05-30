Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US Federal court blocks Trump’s global trade tariffs, calls it overstepping of authority

May 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A U.S. federal court today blocked President Donald Trump’s global trade tariffs, dealing a major blow to a central part of his economic agenda. The Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to impose broad tariffs on imports from nearly every country. The court said only Congress has the constitutional power to regulate foreign commerce.

The Trump administration said it would appeal the decision. The ruling followed two lawsuits, one from the Liberty Justice Center for small importers, and another from a coalition of states, challenging Trump’s use of a 1977 emergency law to justify the tariffs. A three-judge panel also blocked tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada linked to drug and immigration concerns but left tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminum intact under separate laws.

