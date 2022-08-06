Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

AMN/ WEB DESK

After an Israeli operation against Islamic Jihad militant group in Palestine yesterday, Israeli aircraft struck Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel today. Ending more than a year of relative calm along the border, Israel yesterday killed one of the senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in a surprise daytime air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Friday’s strikes thwarted an immediate and concrete attack by Islamic Jihad. The strikes killed 12 Palestinians, including at least four more militants and a child.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 84 people were injured. Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets across the border. However, most of the missiles were intercepted and there were no reports of serious casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Egyptian, U.N. and Qatari efforts to end the fighting are underway. The UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland said, he was deeply concerned about the violence and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority condemned Israel’s attacks.

Some Israeli political analysts said, the military operation provided Lapid with an opportunity to bolster his security credentials ahead of a November 1st election.