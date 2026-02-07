Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Islamic State, IS, group has claimed responsibility of the suicide blast at a mosque in the Pakistani capital- Islamabad which killed at least 31 people and wounded 170 during yesterday’s Friday prayers.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for this attack in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The militant group also released an image that showed the attacker holding a gun, his face covered and identified as Saifullah Ansari.

The group claimed bombing as part of its ongoing campaign against what it described as ideological adversaries.

This attack is being termed as the deadliest attack in Pakistan’s capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.