The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad

Feb 7, 2026

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Islamic State, IS, group has claimed responsibility of the suicide blast at a mosque in the Pakistani capital- Islamabad which killed at least 31 people and wounded 170 during yesterday’s Friday prayers.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for this attack in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The militant group also released an image that showed the attacker holding a gun, his face covered and identified as Saifullah Ansari.

The group claimed bombing as part of its ongoing campaign against what it described as ideological adversaries.

This attack is being termed as the deadliest attack in Pakistan’s capital since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Ambassador lauds President Trump, PM Modi for India-US joint statement on trade & economic cooperation

Feb 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

Feb 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada & France open Greenland consulates in show of Denmark’s support

Feb 7, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–US Trade Pact Tilts Toward Washington as Tariff Relief Masks Deeper Strategic Concessions

7 February 2026 3:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Ambassador lauds President Trump, PM Modi for India-US joint statement on trade & economic cooperation

7 February 2026 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad

7 February 2026 2:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

7 February 2026 2:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments