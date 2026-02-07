The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Ambassador lauds President Trump, PM Modi for India-US joint statement on trade & economic cooperation

Feb 7, 2026

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

United States Ambassador Sergio Gor has lauded President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the India-US joint statement on trade and economic cooperation.

In a post on social media platform X, he acknowledged the leadership and vision of the two leaders in achieving the joint statement and termed it a new phase in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has welcomed President Trump’s announcement of a joint statement outlining a trade deal framework with India.

He said the agreement is aimed at removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and opening India’s vast market to American products.

In a statement issued following the announcement, Ambassador Greer noted that the agreement would significantly benefit American workers, farmers and producers by lowering tariffs across all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural products.

He added that the announcement reflects the deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi and would create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.

Ambassador Greer also acknowledged the role of India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for his leadership and commitment towards achieving fair and balanced trade between the two nations.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad

Feb 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

Feb 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada & France open Greenland consulates in show of Denmark’s support

Feb 7, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–US Trade Pact Tilts Toward Washington as Tariff Relief Masks Deeper Strategic Concessions

7 February 2026 3:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Ambassador lauds President Trump, PM Modi for India-US joint statement on trade & economic cooperation

7 February 2026 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad

7 February 2026 2:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

7 February 2026 2:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments