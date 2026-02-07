US Ambassador lauds President Trump, PM Modi for India-US joint statement on trade & economic cooperation

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

United States Ambassador Sergio Gor has lauded President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the India-US joint statement on trade and economic cooperation.

In a post on social media platform X, he acknowledged the leadership and vision of the two leaders in achieving the joint statement and termed it a new phase in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has welcomed President Trump’s announcement of a joint statement outlining a trade deal framework with India.

He said the agreement is aimed at removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and opening India’s vast market to American products.

In a statement issued following the announcement, Ambassador Greer noted that the agreement would significantly benefit American workers, farmers and producers by lowering tariffs across all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural products.

He added that the announcement reflects the deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi and would create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.

Ambassador Greer also acknowledged the role of India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for his leadership and commitment towards achieving fair and balanced trade between the two nations.