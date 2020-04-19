Iran’s official Coronavirus death-toll rises to 5,118

WEB DESK

Iran has announced 87 new deaths today from the novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the official toll to 5,118, as it takes steps to reopen the economy.

It is the sixth consecutive day that Iran has announced a death toll under 100, though Sunday’s toll was 14 higher than the day before.

Iranian Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,343 new infections had been confirmed, taking the total to 82,211.

Of those admitted to hospital, 57,023 have recovered and been discharged, while 3,456 remain in critical condition.

On Saturday, Iran allowed some ‘low-risk’ businesses in the capital Tehran to reopen, after approving similar measures in other provinces last week.

President Hassan Rouhani said ‘Medium-risk’ businesses could reopen Monday, after a meeting of the national Coronavirus taskforce.