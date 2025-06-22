Iran warns of ‘everlasting consequences’ after US strikes on nuclear sites

AMN

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the United States after American forces, in coordination with Israel, carried out precision military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a social media post, Araghchi accused the U.S. of violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He called the attacks outrageous and warned they would have everlasting consequences.

Araghchi’s strong response followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States had struck the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites in a joint operation with Israel.