Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran warns of ‘everlasting consequences’ after US strikes on nuclear sites

Jun 22, 2025

AMN

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the United States after American forces, in coordination with Israel, carried out precision military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a social media post, Araghchi accused the U.S. of violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He called the attacks outrageous and warned they would have everlasting consequences.

Araghchi’s strong response followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States had struck the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites in a joint operation with Israel.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi speaks to Iran president, expresses deep concern at recent escalations

Jun 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran condemns U.S. military attack on peaceful nuclear sites

Jun 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage on Israel, Targets Airport and Military Bases

Jun 22, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

وزیر اعظم مودی اور ایرانی صدر کی گفتگو، ایران-اسرائیل کشیدگی پر گہری تشویش کا اظہار

22 June 2025 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ईरान के राष्ट्रपति से की बात, ईरान-इज़राइल संघर्ष में बढ़ते तनाव पर जताई गहरी चिंता

22 June 2025 7:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi speaks to Iran president, expresses deep concern at recent escalations

22 June 2025 6:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

22 June 2025 6:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!