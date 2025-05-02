Iran, US, Oman postpone 4th round of nuclear talks amid logistical issues

Iran, the United States, and Oman have decided to postpone the fourth round of nuclear talks due to logistical and technical reasons. In a social media post, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to reaching a fair and balanced deal that would end sanctions and ensure its nuclear program remains peaceful. He stressed that Iran is more determined than ever to find a negotiated solution that respects its rights.

Earlier in April, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff met with Araghchi in Muscat, accompanied by US Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima. The talks were hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr and described as positive and constructive, with the US thanking Oman for its role.

Iran’s state news agency reported that both sides shared their governments’ views through Oman’s Foreign Minister. The April 13 meeting marked the first high-level dialogue in years and followed a letter from former President Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, calling for renewed negotiations.

Iran said it is willing to give diplomacy a real chance if the US shows seriousness and goodwill. The next round of talks is seen as a test of the US’s commitment to dialogue.