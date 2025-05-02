Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, US, Oman postpone 4th round of nuclear talks amid logistical issues

May 2, 2025

Iran, the United States, and Oman have decided to postpone the fourth round of nuclear talks due to logistical and technical reasons. In a social media post, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to reaching a fair and balanced deal that would end sanctions and ensure its nuclear program remains peaceful. He stressed that Iran is more determined than ever to find a negotiated solution that respects its rights.

Earlier in April, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff met with Araghchi in Muscat, accompanied by US Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima. The talks were hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr and described as positive and constructive, with the US thanking Oman for its role.

Iran’s state news agency reported that both sides shared their governments’ views through Oman’s Foreign Minister. The April 13 meeting marked the first high-level dialogue in years and followed a letter from former President Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, calling for renewed negotiations.

Iran said it is willing to give diplomacy a real chance if the US shows seriousness and goodwill. The next round of talks is seen as a test of the US’s commitment to dialogue.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Krishna likely on Sunday

May 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Show-Cause Notice to Sheikh Hasina

May 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal Govt Schools Reopen After Month-Long Teachers’ Protest, 9-Point Deal Reached

May 1, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

حج 2025 کا آغاز: اسپائس جیٹ نے گیا، سری نگر اور دیگر جگہوں سے پروازیں شروع

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

हज 2025 की शुरुआत: स्पाइसजेट ने गया, श्रीनगर और अन्य जगहों से उड़ानें शुरू कीं

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Services Sector Powers India’s Export Growth to $824.9 Billion in 2024–25

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Report Calls for Extended Trading Hours, Streamlined Settlements

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!