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Iran to face largest strike package, says US Defence Secretary

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 8:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said Iran will face the largest strike package today again, asserting that the ongoing war will end on America’s terms. Addressing a media briefing in Washington today, Hegseth rejected criticism that the conflict risks becoming a prolonged war. He stressed that US objectives in Iran have remained unchanged since Day 1, and they are on target and on plan.

He said these objectives include destroying Iran’s missile launchers, dismantling its defence-industrial base, neutralising its navy, and ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. The defence secretary said the US military has struck more than 7,000 targets in Iran so far. He claimed that Iran’s air defence systems have been flattened. He also claimed that Iranian ballistic missile and one-way drone attacks against US forces have dropped by 90 per cent since the start of the conflict. 

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