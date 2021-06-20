Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Iran elects Ebrahim Raisi as new President

Ebrahim Raisi

WEB DESK /AMN / Tehran

Mr Ebrahim Raisi has been elected as the Iran’s new president with a huge majority. Raisi has gained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots to become the next president of the Islamic Republic in the 13th presidential election held on Friday and Saturday.

Raeisi has been the chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. The Muslim cleric has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Other candidates Mohsen Rezaei Mirghaed, Abdol-Naser Hemmati and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi won 3,412,712 and 2,427,201 and 999,718 votes, respectively, according to the Interior Ministry.

Out of over 59.3 million eligible voters in the 13th presidential election, nearly 29 million took part in the national event.

The presidential election was held nationwide and in 133 countries on June 18. Some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media covered the event in Iran.

Saeed Jalili, Mohsen Mehralizadeh and Alireza Zakani, three other presidential candidates, dropped out of the presidential race before Friday event.

The presidential election was held simultaneous with the sixth round of city and village councils elections, the first mid-term for 11th parliament’s by-election, and the second mid-term for the fifth Assembly of Experts election.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a statement and praised Iranians’ broad participation, underlining that the people were the true winner of yesterday’s election.

Iran’s outgoing President Hassan Rouhani met president-elect Raisi to congratulate him on his success, promising full cooperation during the transition period.

Also, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf congratulated Raisi in a message, emphasizing that the parliament is ready to cooperate with the new administration to solve people’s problems.

Senior foreign officials, prominent figures and regional resistance leaders offered congratulations to the president-elect, after final results declared him as the winner of Iran’s 2021 presidential election.

