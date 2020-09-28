IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm.

Mean while, Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest run chase in the tournament history of IPL to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter at Sharjah last night.

Put into bat first, Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal smashed a 50-ball 106, while skipper KL Rahul cracked a 54-ball 69 as the duo stitched a 183-run opening stand off 99 balls to power Punjab to an imposing total of 223 for 2.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson started the run chase with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries.

Steve Smith smashed a 27-ball 50 to keep Rajasthan in the hunt.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia, who turned the table when he cracked five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell to clinch the match for his side.

Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53. Rajasthan chased down the target for the loss of six wickets in 19.3 overs. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for 53