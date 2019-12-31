IOA not to Boycott Commonwealth Games,will make bid to host it either in 2026 or 30



Harpal Singh Bedi

Closing the year on a conciliatory note, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday called off its boycott threat saying that it will take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The apex sports body of the country also announced that it will bid to host the Games either in 2026 or in 2030.

The IOA was contemplating to boycott the 2022 edition after Shooting, which is an ‘optional sport’ in CWG, was dropped from the Birmingham Games.

The IOA however was not able to convince the Government and Sports ministry on this tough posturing.

The decision to abandon the boycott idea was taken at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IOA “We have decided to make a bid for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games and we have also decided to send our contingent to Birmingham for the 2022 Games,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta told media persons here this afternoon..

Even before the press conference, the IOA tweeted “The Indian Olympic Association held its Annual General Meeting today at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi. The house together reviewed and decided on governance matters and other agendas, including the decision to participate in the #Birmingham2022 #CommonwealthGames!” .

This decision delighted the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) whose President Dame Louise Martin was “delighted” with the news.

“The CGF and the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement are delighted India has confirmed their intent to participate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games during their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi,” she said in a statement.

“Our visit and collaboration have significantly strengthened our partnership with the Indian Commonwealth Games Association, under the leadership of President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, and we are continuing to work closely. Finally, we are delighted that India have expressed an ambition to host another Commonwealth Games in the future.”

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) also played an important role in sorting out the issue as it offered to host and foot the bill for the event.

The IOA also approved the NRAI proposal to host a separate Commonwealth Shooting Championship before the main Games in Birmingham, hoping to make up for the sport’s withdrawal from the roster of the 2022 edition.

The IOA will soon forward the NRAI proposal to the CGF for its approval, which will then go to CGF’s executive committee.

Last week, the CGF had asked the Indian shooting federation to make a formal submission by early next month, to be taken up by its sports committee first and then its Board for approval.

Interestingly early this year IOA chief Narinder Batra had created a stir by saying that his personal view ( not the IOA’s) , is that Commonwealth Games has no standard.

He was candid enough to admit that his personal view can’t be everyone’s view. But if you need sports to improve in this country, you need to think straight. We are not here to make anybody happy. Once we were part of this large British empire. We are not slaves anymore

“We get 70, 100 medals in Commonwealth and when it comes to Olympics we get two medals. You have world Cups and other events where you can have better competition. If CWG says it spent 22 million GBP (on Shooting at Glasgow 2014) and can’t have it now because of money, please shut shop and call it quits. If you don’t have money, why are you wasting time? Don’t make it a joke.”he had argued that time.