Innovative Initiative of Rajasthan Govt: Jain Sadhus to Guide Students in Schools

AMN / JAIPUR

The Rajasthan government has introduced a unique initiative to promote cultural and moral values among students by organizing special lectures of Jain sadhus and sadhvis in government schools during the period of Chaturmas. Along with this, yoga, meditation camps, and workshops will also be held to instill qualities like non-violence, compassion, discipline, and respect for Indian culture.

According to the government order issued by Rajesh Dutt Mathur, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, the proposal of Rajasthan Samagra Jain Yuva Parishad has been approved. Parishad president Jinendra Jain stated that this initiative will protect students from stress, violence, and addiction, guiding them toward a healthier and balanced life. Students will also gain awareness about Ayurveda, cleanliness, and environmental conservation.

Experts believe the scheme addresses the growing challenges of modern education, where competition, materialism, and urbanization are pushing children towards stress, depression, and loneliness. By introducing meditation, spiritual discourses, and cultural workshops, the government aims to enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Shramana Dr. Pushpendra Muni hailed the move as timely, emphasizing that positive guidance from spiritual leaders will help students overcome mental stress and depression, making them more responsible towards family, society, and the nation. He noted that western culture and excessive social media exposure are diverting youth, and this initiative will rebuild their confidence, focus, and self-discipline while reconnecting them with India’s cultural roots.

The Jain community and Rajasthan Samagra Jain Yuva Parishad welcomed the government’s decision wholeheartedly. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, council members said this model could become an example for other states to adopt, thereby nurturing values and cultural heritage among students nationwide.