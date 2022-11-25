Indo-Pacific region is important for global economic growth, says Defence Minister

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the nations to work together to tackle the challenges posed by the climate change, covid pandemic and widespread deprivation. He said, all the nations should take collective steps to surmount these challenges without being distracted by the destructive seduction of wars and conflicts.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue-2022 here today, Mr. Singh said, the resolute message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the era of war is over has been echoed by the world leaders gathered in G20 Summit in Bali. He stressed on elevating the paradigm of collective security to a level of shared interests and shared security. He expressed belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then a beneficial global order can be created.

The Defence Minister said, the Indo-Pacific region remains important for the economic development of the global community. He said, centuries old sea lanes criss-crossing the region have helped in enhancing the trade. He said, India underlines the centrality of ASEAN in respect of the Indo-pacific region. He said, India believes in a multi-aligned policy, which can be realized through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders.