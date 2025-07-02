Indo-French Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ Concludes in France

AMN

The eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ concluded in France on July 1, following two weeks of intensive joint training and operational drills. Hosted by the 13th French Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade (13 DBLE), the exercise brought together over 500 personnel from the French Armed Forces and a 90-member Indian contingent, led by troops from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Conducted from June 18 to July 1, the exercise aimed to enhance tactical interoperability, joint planning, and the use of modern warfare technologies. The Indian and French forces jointly operated armoured and tactical vehicles, and engaged in combat simulations involving air and ground forces, including fighter jets.

The drills were conducted in two phases—weapon training and coordination in Aveyron’s Monclar district, followed by a semi-urban combat simulation in Herault, testing troops in both day and night operations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties and sharing best practices. A statement from the French Embassy in New Delhi called the exercise a “vital opportunity” to enhance readiness for sub-conventional warfare under UN Chapter VII.

Exercise Shakti continues to be a pillar of the growing Indo-French strategic defence partnership.

Exercise SHAKTI-VIII: Strengthening Indo-French Defence Ties.

The Indian & French Armies demonstrate tactical synergy in sub-conventional warfare & modern battlefield readiness at Camp Larzac, France.Key highlights include joint drills,C-UAS training & high-intensity field ops. pic.twitter.com/S8yZLtTVex — PRO, Defence, Guwahati (@prodefgau) June 28, 2025