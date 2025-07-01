Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Commissioning of INS Tamal signifies India’s maritime defense capabilities

Jul 1, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad in Russia today. INS Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships.

According to the Indian Navy, commissioning of Tamal into the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone in the country’s maritime defense capabilities and Indo-Russian Cooperation. INS Tamal is equipped with BrahMos long-range cruise missile and Humsa-NG Sonar system.

It is a formidable moving fortress at sea and is designed for blue water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare. The ship has successfully carried out trial firing of all her Russian weapon systems including the vertical launched surface to air missile Shtil-1, artillery weapons and torpedoes.

Tamal is an amalgamation of Indian and Russian technologies with a host of state of the art communication and network centric operational capabilities. The ship has been equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence. The ship will soon embark on her maiden passage back to her homeport of Karwar in Karnataka.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Indo-French Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ Concludes in France

Jul 2, 2025
DEFENCE

Air Marshal S Sivakumar assumes charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration

Jul 1, 2025
DEFENCE

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

Jul 1, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India achieves robust growth in production of key minerals

2 July 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US markets end in green territory for second session

2 July 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indo-French Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ Concludes in France

2 July 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

1 July 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!