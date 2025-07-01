Commissioning of INS Tamal signifies India’s maritime defense capabilities

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad in Russia today. INS Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships.

According to the Indian Navy, commissioning of Tamal into the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone in the country’s maritime defense capabilities and Indo-Russian Cooperation. INS Tamal is equipped with BrahMos long-range cruise missile and Humsa-NG Sonar system.

It is a formidable moving fortress at sea and is designed for blue water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare. The ship has successfully carried out trial firing of all her Russian weapon systems including the vertical launched surface to air missile Shtil-1, artillery weapons and torpedoes.

Tamal is an amalgamation of Indian and Russian technologies with a host of state of the art communication and network centric operational capabilities. The ship has been equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence. The ship will soon embark on her maiden passage back to her homeport of Karwar in Karnataka.