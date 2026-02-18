IndiaZakat releases 2025 Achievement Report at a National Online Event

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 8:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mumbai

IndiaZakat.com, India’s first Zakat-based crowdfunding platform, released its 2025 Achievement Report during a well-attended online function held yesterday. The event witnessed participation from community leaders, donors, volunteers, and representatives from various state chapters across the country.

Launched in 2020 as an initiative of Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), IndiaZakat has now completed six years of structured Zakat mobilisation and distribution, emerging as a nationally recognised platform focused on transparency, verification, and Shariah-compliant processes.

Focus on Amanah and Accountability

Addressing the gathering, Aamir Edresy emphasized that the platform was built on the foundational principle that Zakat is an amanah (trust), not merely a donation.

“IndiaZakat was created to ensure that every rupee entrusted to us reaches the rightful beneficiary through a structured, transparent process. This report is not a celebration of figures but a reflection of responsibility discharged with sincerity.”

He noted that over the past six years, the platform has mobilised more than ₹30 crore through over 97,000 donations, impacting more than 42,000 individuals and their families across India.

Structured Zakat Distribution

Iftekhar Bidkar highlighted the importance of institutionalising Zakat distribution in a systematic manner, “IndiaZakat has shown that technology, verification mechanisms, and community participation can strengthen donor confidence and ensure meaningful impact. Structured processes enhance both accountability and effectiveness.”

Speakers noted that the platform has raised over 8,900 verified causes across categories including education, medical assistance, livelihood support, disaster relief, and marriage assistance.

State-Level Coordination and Volunteer Support

Chand Mohammed Shaikh, AMP Rajasthan Head, spoke about the role of state teams in identifying and verifying genuine beneficiaries.

“Local chapters and volunteers are crucial in ensuring that deserving cases are carefully screened and supported with dignity. The collaborative approach strengthens the credibility of the platform.”

Farooque Siddiqui, Head of the National Coordination Team, emphasized the strengthening of operational systems over the years.

“Our coordination framework has evolved significantly. Faster disbursement timelines, improved verification standards, and increasing repeat donor participation reflect growing trust in the system.”

Governance and Compliance

Dr. Abdul Ahad, National Core Team Member, underlined the importance of governance and Shariah compliance in the platform’s growth.

“Expansion without accountability weakens institutions. IndiaZakat has consciously strengthened oversight, documentation, and compliance mechanisms while scaling operations.”

Speakers reiterated that maintaining transparency and adherence to eligibility norms remains central to the platform’s functioning.

Education as a Core Focus

Shireen Sultana, AMP Tamil Nadu Head, highlighted the strong focus on education support, “Education assistance continues to be one of the most impactful areas of our work. Supporting students, especially first-generation learners, creates long-term change for families and communities.”

According to the 2025 report, during the year the platform supported:

810+ orphans and underprivileged children with basic education

680+ students with higher education assistance

350+ individuals, including Ulema, with livelihood support

180+ patients with critical medical assistance

112 needy girls with marriage support

Looking Ahead

The virtual event concluded with a collective prayer and reaffirmation of commitment toward responsible Zakat management. Leadership indicated that the coming year would focus on expanding awareness initiatives, strengthening systems, and enhancing community participation.

The release of the 2025 Achievement Report marks six years of sustained growth for IndiaZakat, positioning it as a structured and accountable model for Zakat mobilisation and distribution in India.