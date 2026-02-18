Sarvadharm Manch Holds Interfaith Meet in Gaya to Strengthen Peace Drive in Bihar

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 9:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Tameemuddin Humble / Gaya

The Sarvadharm Manch (सर्व धर्म मंच), Bihar on Wednesday organised an important meeting of religious leaders at the Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya office, located behind Civil Lines Police Station, Gaya, to strengthen communal harmony and promote social reforms in the state.

As mentioned in the Manch’s document, the platform has been formed to encourage mutual respect, brotherhood and co-existence among communities. The forum aims to increase dialogue between different religious groups, remove misunderstandings, and ensure that people live together with cooperation and trust.

The operational agenda of the Manch includes regular interfaith discussions, organising awareness programmes, and building coordination between religious institutions and social organisations. One of its key initiatives is a five-year awareness campaign against alcohol consumption, which the Manch termed a major hurdle in social development.

The document also highlights that the Manch will work to protect religious freedom, support weaker minority groups, and ensure that no religion or faith is promoted through its platform.

The meeting was attended by prominent religious representatives including Bhikkhu Praggya Deep, Pradeep Jain, Fr Jose K, BK Sheela Ji, Mahant Vijay Shankar Giri, Pandit Raja Acharya, Ml Rizwan Ahmad Islahi, Prof Masroor Ahmad, and others.