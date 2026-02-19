The Indian Awaaz

NCB Seizes 4.776 kg Cocaine worth Rs 23 Crore at International Airport, Bengaluru

Feb 19, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 4.776 kg of cocaine worth over 23 crore rupees from a Brazilian passenger at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Acting on specific intelligence, NCB’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted the accused in the early hours of yesterday after he arrived from São Paulo via Doha.

The agency said four ladies’ handbags had been specially modified with false walls and concealed compartments containing clothing and fabric chemically infused with cocaine. The accused has been detained for detailed questioning to trace the source, destination and possible network. The NCB added that legal action has been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

