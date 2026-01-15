The Indian Awaaz

India’s WPI Inflation rises to 0.83% in December 2025

Jan 15, 2026

India’s wholesale price index-based inflation (WPI) edged up to 0.83 per cent in December 2025 on an annual basis, from a deflation of 0.32 per cent registered in November last year. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI rose to 0.71 per cent last month.

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the positive rate of inflation during December is primarily due to increases in prices of other manufacturing, minerals, the manufacture of machinery and equipment, the manufacture of food products and textiles. Manufactured products, which carry the highest weight in the WPI basket, recorded an annual inflation rate of 1.82 per cent in December.

Inflation in Primary articles rose to 0.21 per cent. However, the fuel and power segment continued to remain in negative territory, registering a deflation of 2.31 per cent. The WPI food index remained unchanged in December, showing zero inflation as compared with the same period last year.

