Mitchell’s Unbeaten 131 Powers New Zealand to Series-Leveling ODI Win Over India

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 12:42 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

@BLACKCAPS Daryl Mitchell

AMN / SPORTS DESK

Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 131 off 117 balls as New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the second One-Day International at Rajkot on Wednesday, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

After winning the toss, New Zealand restricted India to 284/7 and chased the target with 15 balls to spare, completing their highest-ever ODI run chase in India. Mitchell steadied the innings at 46/2 and added a match-defining 162-run partnership with Will Young (87). Glenn Phillips (32*) finished the chase. Earlier, KL Rahul anchored India with an unbeaten 112, while Kristian Clarke took three key wickets. The series decider will be played in Indore.

