Diversity Is India’s Democratic Strength, Says PM Modi at Commonwealth Meet

The three-day Conference has brought together Speakers and Presiding Officers from various countries with the objective of strengthening democratic dialogue and enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has demonstrated how strong democratic institutions and processes can deliver stability, speed and scale simultaneously. Addressing the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth at Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House here, he said India has successfully transformed its vast diversity into the greatest strength of its democracy, placing people and their aspirations at the centre of governance.

He said, in India, democracy means last-mile delivery, and the government is working with a spirit of public welfare for every individual without any discrimination. Mr Modi highlighted that nearly 25 crore people in India came out of poverty over the past few years. Prime Minister Modi said that in India, the people are paramount, and their aspirations have been made the top priority. He said India turned diversity into its strength and emerged as the fastest-growing major economy. Mr Modi said, today, UPI in India is the world’s largest digital payment system.

He said, India is the world’s largest vaccine producer and the world’s number two steel producer. The Prime Minister said, this is the fourth occasion when the Conference of Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers is being held in India. Prime Minister said India is strongly raising the concerns of the Global South on every global platform. Mr Modi said, during its G20 Presidency as well, India placed the priorities of the Global South at the centre of the global agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that AI and social media have enhanced the efficiency and capability of democratic institutions. He added that the misuse of AI and social media has given rise to serious challenges like misinformation, cybercrime, and social division. The Speaker emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all to seriously consider these challenges and find appropriate solutions.

Mr Birla expressed hope that deep discussions on important global issues will take place at this conference, and concrete policy decisions will be taken. Mr Birla highlighted that in the Indian Parliament’s journey of over seven decades, democracy has been empowered through the creation of people-centric policies and welfare laws. He stated that India’s fair electoral system has ensured the participation of every citizen of the country in democracy, and this has increased people’s faith in democracy.

The Speaker observed that the impartiality of Parliaments and the trust of the people constitute the very soul of democracy.

Expressing gratitude for the record participation at the 28th CSPOC Conference, Om Birla thanked the representatives of all Commonwealth countries and described the Conference as a significant step towards strengthening parliamentary democracy.