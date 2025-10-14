India’s WPI Inflation Eases to 0.13% in September

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 11:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation eases to 0.13 percent in September on a year on year basis, down from 0.52 per cent in August according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Positive rate of inflation during last month was primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles.

The annual rate of inflation based on the WPI food index stood in the negative zone at two percent. Meanwhile, primary articles deflated by 3.32 per cent, fuel and power segment also registered deflation of 2.58 per cent. However, inflation in manufactured products increased to 2.33 percent on year on year basis.

WPI reflects wholesale-level price changes, differing from CPI which measures consumer-level price variations. This decline in WPI is in sync with the easing of retail inflation, which slipped to an eight-year low of 1.54 percent in September.