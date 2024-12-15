The Indian Awaaz

India’s space economy will increase three fold in next 10 years: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dec 14, 2024
Staff Reporter

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that India’s space economy will increase threefold in the next ten years. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave organised by a private media house in New Delhi, Dr Singh said, India is on the path of raising its Space sector to global standards.

He informed that India has made a quantum jump since 2014 in the Space economy. Dr Singh added that presently India’s space sector contributes eight to nine percent of the world space economy.

The Minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the Space sector for private players which offers an ample opportunity to harness benefits. Dr Singh informed that India will have its own space station by 2035.

