India’s position on Kosovo is well known and there is no change in it, says MEA spokesperson

WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry today reiterated that India’s position on Kosovo is well known and there is no change in it. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this in response to media queries regarding reports on the opening of the India-Kosovo Commercial Economic Office in New Delhi.

Our correspondent reports that Kosovo had declared independence from Serbia in 2008. India has maintained that it abides by the principles of international law and does not recognize Kosovo’s secession. India and Serbia are co-founders of the Non-Aligned Movement and have traditionally enjoyed a close partnerships for decades.