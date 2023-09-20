INDIA’S PARLIAMENT MOVES TO NEW BUILDING WITH A VISION FOR A DEVELOPED INDIA: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

On the last day of sitting of Parliament in the old Parliament Building Tuesday, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled in the Central Hall of Parliament for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047.

Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi; Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Shri Piyush Goyal; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge; Leader of the largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; and longest serving Member of the current Lok Sabha, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi addressed the distinguished gathering on this occasion.

Delivering his address, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla described the special sitting in the Central Hall on the last day in the old Parliament Building as historic and momentous occasion and as an exceptional milestone in India’s parliamentary history. He elaborated that the venue, the sacred sanctum sanctorum i.e. the Central Hall of the historic Parliament House, holds a legendary status, having observed India’s evolution from colonial rule to independence, the formulation of our Constitution, and the enactment of transformative legislations. Shri Birla also highlighted that the Central Hall has resounded with the voices of eminent world leaders, heads of states, presidents, prime ministers, and others, who have expressed their faith in our Democracy.

Expressing hope and optimism about embarking on the new phase of transition to the new Parliament Premises, Shri Birla noted that this shift represents not just new hopes and expectations but also carries the weight of our nation’s future aspirations. Shri Birla also paid his respect and homage to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the visionary leaders who played a pivotal role in shaping our Constitution. He further acknowledged the significant contributions of previous parliamentarians, which have paved the path for economic and social advancement and have had a lasting influence on our nation’s progress through their constitutional responsibilities.

Underlining the journey of India’s parliamentary history and the role of Sansad Bhawan in it, Shri Birla informed that the Parliament House witness to numerous historic events and the expression of millions of Indians. He highlighted that challenges had been successfully addressed through dialogue, showcasing India’s democratic prowess on the global stage. Recognizing the heightened expectations of today’s India, he encouraged fellow parliamentarians to fulfill their constitutional duties with honesty and integrity so as to contribute to shaping a more ambitious India. Touching upon the vision of building a developed India by 2047, he called upon fellow Members to pledge their unwavering commitment to this goal during the “Amrit kaal”.

Shri Birla also impressed upon parliamentarians to carry out their responsibilities as representatives of the world’s largest parliamentary democracy. He believed that it was essential for every matter to be deliberated thoughtfully with careful consideration and effectiveness. This, in turn, would empower our legislature to have a pivotal role in advancing our nation’s capabilities and prosperity. Concluding his historic Speech, the Speaker drew attention to the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi and urged everyone to continue the traditions, customs, and wisdom acquired from this historic venue and infuse them into the new Parliament building. He expressed his unwavering belief that our democracy would continue to shine as a guiding light to the world, and the new building would serve as a hub of productivity and positive change, aligning with the principles of equality, justice, and fraternity established by the framers of our Constitution.

Later, Shri Birla moved from his Office in Samvidhan Sadan to the Parliament House and presided over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. On this occasion, Shri Birla paid tributes to the founding fathers of the nation, whose struggle and sacrifice led to independence. Shri Birla also encouraged the Members to uphold the highest traditions of the Parliament while at the same time shunning the non constructive and disruptive practices.

Emphasizing decency and dignity in the conduct of Members, Shri Birla said that Members must make all efforts to ensure that they take all decisions in the interest of the nation. He urged Members to establish the highest standards of conduct in the New Parliament House. Shri Birla also expressed hope that he will continue to receive cooperation from all Members in the smooth functioning of the House.