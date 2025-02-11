Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s Net Direct Tax Collection Rises 14.69% to ₹17.78 Lakh Crore

Feb 11, 2025

The country’s net direct tax collection exhibited growth of 14.69 percent year on year to over 17 lakh 78 thousand crore in the current financial year. As per the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the gross direct tax collection increased over 19 percent in comparison to the financial year 2023-24. Personal income tax collection increased to over nine lakh forty-seven thousand crore rupees, while the corporate tax collection reached over seven lakh seventy-eight thousand crore rupees.

