India’s Kiran Navgire scores fastest century in women’s T20 cricket in 34 balls

Oct 18, 2025

In Women Cricket Opener Kiran Navgire broke the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 cricket when she completed her hundred in just 34 balls while helping Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Punjab in India’s Women’s T20 Trophy on Friday.

Navgire, who has played six T20 matches for India, broke Sophie Devine’s previous record of a 36-ball century set four years ago, as she hit seven sixes and 14 fours to score 106 off 35 balls. Maharashtra chased down their target of 111 in just eight overs.

The 31-year-old had a strike rate of 302.86, becoming the only woman to score a century at a strike rate of over 300.

West Indies batter Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest century in a women’s international T20 match, having scored a ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

