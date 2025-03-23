India’s Goli Soda Goes Global: APEDA Launches ‘Goli Pop Soda’

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has announced the global resurgence of the traditional Indian Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement that this iconic beverage is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion.

The product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the US, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries. A strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has ensured steady deliveries to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India’s rich beverage heritage on the global stage.

To commemorate this milestone, APEDA supported the flag-off ceremony on 4th February this year, marking the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products and reinforcing its presence in the international beverage market.