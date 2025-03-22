Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Centre Lifts 20% Export Duty on Onions from April 1

Mar 23, 2025

The Centre has withdrawn the 20 percent duty on onion exports, effective from 1st April. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, this will ensure remunerative prices to farmers while maintaining the affordability of onions to the consumers at a crucial juncture. It added that both mandi and retail prices have softened following the expected arrival of rabi crops in good quantities.

As per the estimates, higher production of crops during the rabi season, including onions, is expected to further ease the market prices in the coming months. The export duty of 20 percent had been in place from 13th September last year to ensure domestic availability.

