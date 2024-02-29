इंडियन आवाज़     29 Feb 2024 11:31:28      انڈین آواز
India’s GDP grows by 8.4% in 3rd quarter

PM hails the strength of Indian economy

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday. The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country’s growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24.

It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.
The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2022-23 to 7 per cent against the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that robust 8.4 per cent GDP growth in 3rd Quarter of 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. In a social media post on Thurday, Mr Modi said, the Government’s efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat.

