India’s Forex Reserves Rise by $4.3 Billion to $693.3 Billion

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s foreign exchange reserves edged up by 4.3 billion US dollars to 693.3 billion US dollars for the week ending on 19th of December. Gold reserves rose by 2.6 billion US dollars to 110.3 billion US dollars.

Foreign currency assets, which form the largest component of the reserves, increased by 1.6 billion US dollars to over 559.4 billion US dollars during the week, influenced by fluctuations in currencies such as the Euro, Pound, and Yen. Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund also advanced by 95 million US dollars to 4.78 billion US dollars and Special Drawing Rights added eight million USD to 18.74 billion US dollars.