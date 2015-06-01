UAE President, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 12:26 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held talks on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, and development, in a way that serves mutual interests and advances their shared vision for progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place during UAE President’ official visit to Islamabad. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the President at the start of the meeting, stating that the visit marked a significant step forward in UAE-Pakistan relations and reflected the two nations’ shared commitment to further enhancing their ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They underscored the importance of supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability both regionally and globally.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to broaden cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in key development-focused sectors such as the economy, energy, investment, and technology.

UAE president reiterated the UAE’s consistent approach of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, remarking that these pathways represent the most effective manner of overcoming challenges and achieving development and prosperity for all.