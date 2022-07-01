The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from December 27 to 30

Dec 27, 2025

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from December 27 to 30, 2025. She will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27.

On December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka.

On December 29, the President will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.  On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur.

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh – Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand.

