Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Relief & rescue work underway in full swing in flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: Leaders around world offer condolences to families of victims
US sanctions will not be lifted for talks: US Prez Biden
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2021 09:46:05      انڈین آواز

India’s first CNG tractor launched

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Govt claims annual saving of ₹1 lakh on fuel costs

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today launched India’s first CNG tractor that can reportedly save over ₹1 lakh annually on fuel costs, according to the government.

The new tractor introduced today has been converted to CNG from diesel. Union Minister Gadkari is the owns the tractor that was converted to CNG and he was awarded the registration certificate by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel.

The CNG tractor will help farmers to increase their income, by lowering costs and help to create job opportunities in rural India. The Conversion from diesel to CNG engine of the tractor was jointly done by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India. Our Correspondent reports that the CNG is the future as 12 million vehicles are powered by natural gas throughout the world currently and more companies and municipalities are joining the CNG movement every day.

Most important benefit for the farmer will be to save more than one lakh rupees annually on fuel costs. This will help them to improve their livelihood. The farmers can save up to 50 per cent on the fuel cost as the current Diesel prices are around 77 rupees per litre whereas CNG is only 42 rupees per kilogram.

The conversion from diesel to CNG will be beneficial as it is a clean fuel with lowest carbon and pollutant content. It is also economical as it has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine.

India is committed towards combating climate change at the highest level through its several programs and schemes. The stubble can be used as a raw material for producing bio-CNG which will help the farmers to earn money by selling it to the bio-CNG production units in their locality.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Women: Seher leads by 3 as amateur Avani, Amandeep chase her in Hero WPGT

AMN / Mumbai Seher Atwal overcame a double bogey on the back nine to maintain her dominance at the third le ...

Hockey: Strong defence is key to success in big tournaments, feels Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence is a key to success f ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!