India’s first CNG tractor launched

Govt claims annual saving of ₹1 lakh on fuel costs

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today launched India’s first CNG tractor that can reportedly save over ₹1 lakh annually on fuel costs, according to the government.

The new tractor introduced today has been converted to CNG from diesel. Union Minister Gadkari is the owns the tractor that was converted to CNG and he was awarded the registration certificate by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel.

The CNG tractor will help farmers to increase their income, by lowering costs and help to create job opportunities in rural India. The Conversion from diesel to CNG engine of the tractor was jointly done by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India. Our Correspondent reports that the CNG is the future as 12 million vehicles are powered by natural gas throughout the world currently and more companies and municipalities are joining the CNG movement every day.

Most important benefit for the farmer will be to save more than one lakh rupees annually on fuel costs. This will help them to improve their livelihood. The farmers can save up to 50 per cent on the fuel cost as the current Diesel prices are around 77 rupees per litre whereas CNG is only 42 rupees per kilogram.

The conversion from diesel to CNG will be beneficial as it is a clean fuel with lowest carbon and pollutant content. It is also economical as it has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine.

India is committed towards combating climate change at the highest level through its several programs and schemes. The stubble can be used as a raw material for producing bio-CNG which will help the farmers to earn money by selling it to the bio-CNG production units in their locality.