India’s Defence Export Crosses Rs 21,000 Crore, Grew Over 32% in 2023-24 Financial Year

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that for the first time the country’s defence Exports have crossed 21 thousand crore rupees mark in 2023-24. In a social media post, Mr Singh said, the defence export have witnessed a spectacular growth of over 32 per cent over the previous fiscal year. He said, the Defence ministry has taken several initiatives to spur India’s defence manufacturing and exports. The Minister said, country’s defence industries including the Private Sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings have registered a commendable performance in the recent years. Mr Singh congratulated to all stakeholders on crossing the new milestone in defence exports.