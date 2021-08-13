India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage achieves 53 crore landmark

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved 53 crore landmark milestone on Friday. Nearly 56 lakh Vaccine Doses were administered today. Over 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered as first dose and over 4 lakh vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Friday. Five States Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.