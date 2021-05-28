‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate further improves to 90.34%

India’s daily COVID recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day.

Over 2.59 Lakh patients recovered from Corona virus disease within last 24 hours.

The recovery rate further improved to 90.34 per cent in the country.

So far, over two crore 48 lakh patients have already recovered from this infectious disease.

Health Ministry said that the country is registering a significant decline in active caseload, amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

It said, the country registered a decrease of over 76 thousand active cases in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are over 23 lakh active cases in the country.

More than one lakh 86 thousand new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of three thousand 660 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 20 crore 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and 20 lakh 70 thousand tests conducted in last 24 hours.

